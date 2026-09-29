Humanoid robot capable of crying presented in China (video)

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Humanoid robot capable of crying presented in China (video)

Chinese developers have introduced a humanoid robot named Yansyn-X2 that can analyze a human's emotional state and react accordingly. This was reported by hi-tech.mail.

During a conversation, the robot analyzes a person's words, tone of voice, and emotional state. For example, if a user talks about a sad event, Yansyn-X2 can display a sympathetic facial expression and even shed tears.

The robot's crying function operates through a special microfluidic system. A mechanism built into its eye area produces artificial tears, creating an appearance similar to human crying.

The developers note that the robot's goal is not to experience genuine emotions, but to identify the human's emotional state and respond appropriately. In the future, it is planned to further improve its facial expressions and other emotional displays.

Yansyn-X2 was unveiled by the Chinese company Yanxi Technology in April 2026. In September, the robot was demonstrated at an event in Shanghai, drawing attention with its ability to cry.

According to some reports, the high-end version of the robot costs around 400–500 thousand yuan. This is approximately equivalent to 55–70 thousand US dollars.

Yansyn-X2Yanxi TechnologyShanghaiEmotional state analysis
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