iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro models: today's prices
Prices for iPhone smartphones have been updated for October 25. The list includes the iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max models. The price of smartphones is determined by memory capacity, body color, and SIM card type.
iPhone Duo prices:
• 256 GB memory version: $3,799
• 512 GB memory version: $4,599
E-SIM + E-SIM versions
iPhone 18 Pro
• 256 GB Silver: $1,549
• 256 GB Glacier: $1,559
• 256 GB Black: $1,559
• 256 GB Burgundy: $1,559
• 512 GB: $1,819
• 1 TB: $2,899
iPhone 18 Pro Max
• 256 GB Black: $1,739
• 256 GB Silver: $1,749
• 256 GB Glacier: $1,749
• 256 GB Burgundy: $1,779
• 512 GB Black: $1,999
• 512 GB Silver: $2,019
• 512 GB Glacier: $1,999
• 512 GB Burgundy: $2,099
• 1 TB: $2,699
SIM + E-SIM versions
iPhone 18 Pro
• 256 GB Silver: $1,549
• 256 GB Glacier: $1,579
• 256 GB Black: $1,579
• 256 GB Burgundy: $1,589
• 512 GB: $1,869
• 1 TB: $2,799
iPhone 18 Pro Max
• 256 GB Glacier: $1,749
• 256 GB Black: $1,749, on promotion
• 256 GB Silver: $1,759
• 256 GB Burgundy: $1,799
• 512 GB Black: $2,059
• 512 GB Silver: $2,089
• 512 GB Burgundy: $2,079
• 512 GB Glacier: $2,099
• 1 TB Black: $2,679
• 1 TB Burgundy: $2,699
• 1 TB Glacier: $2,999
• 1 TB Silver: $2,999
These prices are given for October 25, 2026. Values by model and color may change in the coming days.
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