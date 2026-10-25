iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro models: today's prices

·94·Technology
iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro models: today's prices

Prices for iPhone smartphones have been updated for October 25. The list includes the iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max models. The price of smartphones is determined by memory capacity, body color, and SIM card type.

iPhone Duo prices:

• 256 GB memory version: $3,799
• 512 GB memory version: $4,599

E-SIM + E-SIM versions

iPhone 18 Pro

• 256 GB Silver: $1,549
• 256 GB Glacier: $1,559
• 256 GB Black: $1,559
• 256 GB Burgundy: $1,559
• 512 GB: $1,819
• 1 TB: $2,899

iPhone 18 Pro Max

• 256 GB Black: $1,739
• 256 GB Silver: $1,749
• 256 GB Glacier: $1,749
• 256 GB Burgundy: $1,779
• 512 GB Black: $1,999
• 512 GB Silver: $2,019
• 512 GB Glacier: $1,999
• 512 GB Burgundy: $2,099
• 1 TB: $2,699

SIM + E-SIM versions

iPhone 18 Pro

• 256 GB Silver: $1,549
• 256 GB Glacier: $1,579
• 256 GB Black: $1,579
• 256 GB Burgundy: $1,589
• 512 GB: $1,869
• 1 TB: $2,799

iPhone 18 Pro Max

• 256 GB Glacier: $1,749
• 256 GB Black: $1,749, on promotion
• 256 GB Silver: $1,759
• 256 GB Burgundy: $1,799
• 512 GB Black: $2,059
• 512 GB Silver: $2,089
• 512 GB Burgundy: $2,079
• 512 GB Glacier: $2,099
• 1 TB Black: $2,679
• 1 TB Burgundy: $2,699
• 1 TB Glacier: $2,999
• 1 TB Silver: $2,999

These prices are given for October 25, 2026. Values by model and color may change in the coming days.

iPhone DuoiPhone 18 ProiPhone 18 Pro MaxSmartphones
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Today's prices for iPhone 18 smartphones have been announcedToday's prices for iPhone 18 smartphones have been announced15 October 12:17Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max on October 14Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max on October 1414 October 11:15iPhone Duo being sold at the «Malika» market at the price of SparkiPhone Duo being sold at the «Malika» market at the price of Spark23 October 21:11Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max as of October 11Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max as of October 1111 October 15:39Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max as of October 10Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max as of October 1010 October 11:48Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max on October 9Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max on October 99 October 12:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Today's iPhone 18 prices at Malika bazaar
Today's iPhone 18 prices at Malika bazaar
Artificial intelligence deciphers secret code from the Napoleon era
Artificial intelligence deciphers secret code from the Napoleon era
New prices for iPhone 18 Pro Max announced
New prices for iPhone 18 Pro Max announced
Today's prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max have been announced
Today's prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max have been announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max as of October 10
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max as of October 10
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max on October 4
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max on October 4