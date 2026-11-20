Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that the country requires 115 billion euros (approximately 126 billion dollars) from international partners to meet its needs for the coming year. He spoke to journalists about this on November 19 in Berlin following a meeting with representatives of the "Coalition of the Willing" nations. For Kyiv, these funds are crucial for continuing the war, maintaining defense capabilities, and ensuring the state's financial stability.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine has informed the European Union and international partners about its needs. The president acknowledged that this is a very large sum but reminded that the country is in a state of war.

"I apologize for having to talk about money, but we are at war," the Kyiv Independent quotes him as saying.

The Ukrainian leader stated that a portion of the funds needed for next year has already been secured, and work is underway to find the remainder.

Where did the 115 billion euros come from?

The 115 billion euros mentioned by Zelenskyy represents Ukraine's total financial requirement from international partners for the upcoming year. These funds are necessary to support military aid, the state budget, and the operation of the country's essential systems under wartime conditions.

The European Commission has proposed allocating an additional 45 billion euros to Ukraine by 2027. It is planned that 25 billion euros of this amount will be directed toward military aid, while 20 billion euros will be used to cover budget expenditures.

Furthermore, there is a 90 billion euro support loan from the European Union intended for Ukraine. According to Zelenskyy, while the majority of the funds needed for the coming year are expected to be covered, the task of finding additional resources remains urgent.

What is the "Coalition of the Willing" and what is its goal?

The meeting in Berlin was organized within the framework of the "Coalition of the Willing." This is an international cooperation format aimed at assisting Ukraine in the war with Russia and ensuring the country's security after the hostilities end.

The coalition is called "voluntary" for a reason. It is not an international organization based on mandatory membership. Countries participate in providing military, financial, diplomatic, or other forms of support to Ukraine based on their political positions and capabilities.

The format is co-chaired by France and Great Britain. Germany, as one of the key participants, is actively involved in the process.

On November 19, 2026, the next meeting of the coalition took place in Berlin, hosted by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. More than 40 participants attended in person and online. The meeting was attended by French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and representatives of other countries.

What other support does Ukraine need besides money?

In addition to financial issues, the negotiations in Berlin addressed strengthening Ukraine's air defense, protecting energy infrastructure, and future security guarantees.

Zelenskyy stated that due to the intensification of Russian attacks using ballistic missiles and jet drones, protecting Ukrainian cities, energy facilities, bridges, and logistics systems remains a priority.

Special representatives of the US President, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, also attended the meeting. Representatives of European countries emphasized that the interests of Europe and Ukraine must be taken into account in future peace negotiations.

Coalition participants agreed to continue cooperation on providing long-term military and financial aid to Ukraine, strengthening air defense, and developing security guarantees.

A joint statement released after the Berlin meeting also reaffirmed the commitment to continue military, financial, and diplomatic support for Ukraine.

Thus, Kyiv's request for 115 billion euros for the coming year shows that the problems facing Ukraine are not limited to the situation on the front lines. For the country, along with military defense, maintaining the economy, financing the state budget, and shaping a post-war security system are of decisive importance.