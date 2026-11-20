Nearly two-thirds of educators who took the test for professional certification in Uzbekistan failed to score the required points. An analysis of results from 2024–2026 raises serious questions regarding the knowledge and professional preparation of teachers. Most notably, the share of educators who achieved high scores among those certified is very low.

According to an analysis published by the National Agency for Quality Assurance in Education, 62.3% of the 47,936 educators who participated in professional certification tests over three years failed to meet the established requirements. In other words, nearly 6 out of every 10 teachers who took the exam could not score enough points to obtain certification.

The tests covered 14 regions of the country and 46 subject areas. The number of educators who participated in the exams, organized in six stages, accounted for 6.9% of all teachers in the republic.

Only 3.4% of those certified achieved high scores

According to the official analysis, 37.7% of test participants succeeded in obtaining certification. However, not all of them demonstrated high results.

The distribution of certified educators by score is as follows:

56–70 points — 12,693 teachers;

72–85 points — 4,778 teachers;

86 points and above — 608 teachers.

The latter figure is particularly noteworthy. The 608 educators who achieved high scores represent only 3.4% of those who received certification.

These figures indicate that in the process of professional certification, the issue is not just passing the test, but also demonstrating a high level of knowledge.

Which educational institutions produced the most certified teachers?

The analysis also compared results based on the educational institutions the educators graduated from. According to the data provided, the share of those certified varies depending on the type of educational institution.

Type of educational institution Share of those certified Specialized and other higher education institutions 37.6% Pedagogical higher education institutions 37.2% Secondary specialized educational institutions 24.7% Foreign educational organizations 23.3%

According to the results, the share of those certified is highest among educators who graduated from specialized and other higher education institutions — 37.6%. For graduates of pedagogical higher education institutions, this figure was 37.2%.

Among those who graduated from secondary specialized educational institutions, the share of certified teachers was 24.7%, and for graduates of foreign educational organizations, it was 23.3%.

At the same time, while these figures show a difference in results among graduates of different educational institutions, it is not possible to draw definitive conclusions about the quality of education at a specific university based on these numbers alone.

Fee for extraordinary tests reduced by 50%

Another important update regarding professional certification for educators is that the fee for participating in extraordinary tests has been reduced by 50%.

Additionally, teachers can use the My.gov.uz electronic government services portal to process applications for professional certification tests.

This opportunity is aimed at making the process of participating in extraordinary tests and having their knowledge re-evaluated more convenient for educators.

What do the results of over 47,000 educators indicate?

The fact that 62.3% of educators who participated in professional certification tests could not score enough points is one of the key indicators in the education sector. However, it would be incorrect to accept this result as representative of the knowledge level of all teachers in the country, as only 6.9% of the republic's educators participated in the tests.

Nevertheless, the results of nearly 48,000 educators indicate the need to pay more serious attention to improving the professional preparation of teachers, enhancing the professional development system, and assessing the quality of education.

After all, the quality of education is not determined solely by curricula or modern school buildings. One of its most important factors is the professional potential of the teacher providing knowledge to the student.