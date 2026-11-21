North Korea has developed a generative AI system called "Fountain of Wisdom." It is designed to answer scientific and technical questions and translate texts. However, the capabilities of the new technology are strictly limited: users are not allowed to ask questions on socio-political topics.

At a time when AI technologies are rapidly developing worldwide, North Korea has also introduced its own chatbot. The system, called "Fountain of Wisdom" ("AI Service System 1.0"), allows users to obtain information in the fields of science and technology, as well as translate between Korean and English.

However, the most notable aspect of this AI is not just its functions, but the restrictions placed on its use. A warning on the system's screen clearly indicates that asking questions on certain topics is prohibited.

What functions does "Fountain of Wisdom" perform?

The generative AI system developed in North Korea is, according to the provided information, primarily focused on practical and scientific-technical purposes.

Its main capabilities include the following:

Scientific and technical advice: answering questions related to science and technology.

Providing information: explaining various technical and scientific topics.

Text translation: translating from Korean to English and vice versa.

Generative responses: generating AI-based responses to user queries.

In this respect, the system's functions resemble some of the core capabilities of modern generative chatbots. However, no detailed information has been provided regarding its specific technical capabilities, the database it uses, or the model it is based on.

Asking questions on political topics is not allowed

The greatest interest surrounding the "Fountain of Wisdom" relates to its usage rules.

According to the warning displayed on the system screen, users must not ask questions related to socio-political topics or content deemed "uncivilized." The chatbot is permitted for use only for queries related to science and technology.

This restriction indicates that the system was not designed as a universal communication tool, but as a service specialized in specific areas.

At the same time, no additional information has been provided regarding the exact list of prohibited topics, the criteria used to define them, or how the system responds to such queries.

North Korea's step in the field of AI

AI is currently being used in many fields such as education, medicine, industry, information technology, and public administration. Countries are trying to adapt these technologies to their own needs and capabilities.

North Korea's "Fountain of Wisdom" system is also noteworthy as one of the steps toward using generative AI in the country.

However, it is difficult to conclude whether it can compete with internationally popular chatbots at this time. For this, more information is needed about the system's technical indicators, database, quality of responses, and current capabilities.

Interestingly, although North Korea has created a new AI, it has also pre-defined what users can ask about. This shows that along with the capabilities of the technology, its scope of application is just as important.