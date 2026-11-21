Singer Mahliyo Omon's tearful video posted on social media has sparked widespread discussion among her fans. In particular, the comment she left under the video has left her followers wondering.

"I want to write everything that is going on inside me, all the truths I want to tell you under this post, but I can't; I can't explain these things to you.

I need some time, I will explain everything later..." the singer wrote.

Following this appeal, fans are supporting and encouraging Mahliyo in the comments. Many expressed their concern for the singer and wished her strength to overcome all difficulties.

So far, Mahliyo Omon has not disclosed the reasons for the video in which she appears so emotional. The singer stated that she would provide detailed information about this later.