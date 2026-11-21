In the first nine months of 2026, Uzbekistan exported a total of 139 thousand tons of watermelons to 15 foreign countries. According to the National Statistics Committee, the total value of the exported products amounted to 40.4 million dollars.

It is noted that the revenue from watermelon exports increased by 7.6 million dollars, or 23.3 percent, compared to the same period in 2025.

Russia leads among the countries that purchased the most watermelons from Uzbekistan. 68.7 thousand tons of products were delivered to this country. Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan followed in the rankings.

Export destinations and volumes are as follows:

Russia — 68.7 thousand tons;



Kazakhstan — 41.9 thousand tons;



Kyrgyzstan — 25 thousand tons;



Belarus — 2.1 thousand tons;



Tajikistan — 424.1 tons;



Mongolia — 286.1 tons;



Georgia — 228 tons;



Lithuania — 206.1 tons;



Ukraine — 84 tons;



Poland — 58.7 tons;



Other countries — 79.7 tons.

As the statistical data shows, the majority of Uzbekistan's watermelons were delivered to Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.