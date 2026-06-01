Process of obtaining a scientific degree in Uzbekistan to be simplified

In accordance with a presidential decree, significant simplifications in the procedure for obtaining scientific degrees will be introduced in Uzbekistan starting from 2027. Accordingly, certain redundant requirements for obtaining PhD and DSc degrees will be gradually abolished.

Specifically, mandatory foreign language exams, separate publication of abstracts, monograph publication, and certain examination processes conducted by the Higher Attestation Commission (HAC) will no longer be required.

Furthermore, it has been established that diplomas of scientists who obtained degrees in foreign countries will be directly recognized in Uzbekistan without additional procedures. This reduces unnecessary bureaucratic processes for scientists.

According to officials, these changes will serve to further simplify the scientific system, attract more young personnel to research activities, and create favorable conditions for researchers.

The new procedure is also expected to have a positive impact on improving the quality of scientific research and expanding international cooperation.