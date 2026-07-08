How much does it cost to make 1 kilogram of plov in Uzbekistan?

The National Statistics Committee has released the average cost calculations for preparing 1 kilogram of plov across Uzbekistan's regions as of June 2026.

According to the data, the cheapest plov is prepared in Karakalpakstan. In this region, an average of 105,215 soums is spent to make 1 kilogram of plov.

The most expensive plov was recorded in Tashkent city, where it costs an average of 126,807 soums to prepare. Following this are the Fergana region (123,759 soums), Samarkand region (120,721 soums), and Tashkent region (120,548 soums).

The calculations are based on the prices of the main ingredients required to make plov. This includes:

0.3 liters of sunflower oil,

300 grams of onions,

700 grams of beef,

1 kilogram of carrots,

1 kilogram of Lazer rice,

100 grams of chickpeas, 10 grams of cumin,

20 grams of table salt.

It is noted that these calculations do not include costs for gas, electricity, water, other types of spices, or labor. The figures are based solely on the average market prices of the products needed to prepare the plov.