Uzhydromet: Temperatures to reach 43 degrees on July 9

According to the Uzhydromet forecast, dry and very hot weather will persist across most of Uzbekistan on July 9. No precipitation is expected throughout the republic, and the sky will be slightly cloudy.

Daytime temperatures will range between 35–43 degrees depending on the region. The highest temperatures are forecast for the Kashkadarya, Surkhandarya, Bukhara, Navoi, and Khorezm regions, as well as Karakalpakstan.

Additionally, wind speeds may increase in some areas, potentially causing dust storms.

In the capital, Tashkent, no precipitation is expected. Daytime temperatures will reach 37–39 degrees. Dry weather is also expected to continue in the Tashkent, Syrdarya, Jizzakh, Samarkand, Andijan, Namangan, and Fergana regions, with temperatures ranging between 35–40 degrees.

In foothill and mountainous areas, short-term rain and thunderstorms are possible in some places. In this regard, Uzhydromet has issued a warning about the potential for flash floods and mudslides in these regions from July 8–13.