Nearly 13,000 applicants gain the opportunity to become students without taking tests

·24·Uzbekistan
Nearly 13,000 applicants gain the opportunity to become students without taking tests

During the admission process for higher education institutions for the 2026–2027 academic year, 12,997 applicants who hold national or international certificates in all subjects were exempted from taking entrance tests. They will proceed directly to the next stage of the admission competition.

According to the Agency for Assessment of Knowledge and Skills, this figure has seen a sharp increase compared to last year. While the number of those exempted from testing in the 2025–2026 academic year was 678, this year the number has increased by nearly 19 times.

Additionally, 24,526 international certificates submitted by applicants during the registration process have been verified as authentic.

According to statistics, 193,186 applicants registered with national or international certificates in general education subjects, and 125,354 applicants registered with such certificates in foreign languages.

This year, 677,907 applicants who expressed a desire to study at higher education institutions completed online registration. Of these, 664,609 will participate in the test examinations, while the 12,997 applicants who possess the relevant certificates for all subjects will continue the admission process without taking tests.

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