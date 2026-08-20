Entrepreneurs Granted the Right to Discuss Draft Laws

·0·Uzbekistan
Entrepreneurs Granted the Right to Discuss Draft Laws

In Uzbekistan, entrepreneurs’ participation in the lawmaking process is being expanded. Under the new rules, regulatory legal acts that establish new obligations, prohibitions or liability for businesses must now be discussed with the participation of entrepreneurs and their associations.

These changes will make it possible to discuss business-related rules not only after they have been adopted, but also at the stage when the draft document is being prepared.

How will the new rule for businesses work?

A new Article 18² has been added to the law to strengthen the influence of businesses on the lawmaking process.

Under it, documents imposing new requirements or obligations on entrepreneurs must be discussed directly with business representatives.

In other words, entrepreneurs will be able to express their proposals and objections regarding:

  • new obligations;

  • prohibitions;

  • liability measures;

  • other requirements affecting business activities

before the draft is adopted.

Documents cannot be adopted without an assessment of regulatory impact

Another important requirement has been established under the new procedure. An assessment of regulatory impact must be conducted for drafts affecting businesses.

Without the relevant conclusion, the document may not be adopted.

This mechanism makes it possible to assess in advance what economic and administrative impact the new rules will have on entrepreneurs.

Drafts will be put up for public discussion

The public availability of draft laws is also being strengthened.

Draft regulatory legal acts must be posted on a special discussion portal. This requirement will apply alongside the requirement to publish them on the state’s official website.

Thus, entrepreneurs will be able to review the documents in advance and express their opinions.

The role of the Public Council will be increased

Another important innovation is that before undergoing legal review, drafts will be discussed by the Public Council for Support of Entrepreneurship under the President.

This is aimed at further strengthening the participation of representatives expressing business interests in the lawmaking process.

Entrepreneurs will also receive guarantees regarding energy supply

The changes are not limited to the discussion of draft laws. Within the framework of Article 231, entrepreneurs’ rights to connect to and use energy sources are also being guaranteed.

Energy companies must ensure:

  • safe;

  • reliable;

  • uninterrupted

supply.

Energy supplies may be suspended only when necessary to protect the public interest, in emergency situations or for maintenance and similar purposes.

What do the main changes mean?

Area

New procedure

Discussion with businesses

New obligations and prohibitions will be discussed with entrepreneurs

Impact assessment

A conclusion on regulatory impact is mandatory

Public availability

Drafts will be posted on a special discussion portal

Public oversight

Drafts will be discussed by the Public Council

Energy supply

Entrepreneurs’ rights to connect to and use energy supplies will be guaranteed

What will change in the business environment?

The main purpose of the new rules is to make the decision-making process for measures affecting entrepreneurs more open.

Going forward, important requirements for businesses are to be assessed for their impact, discussed with entrepreneurs and presented openly to the public before they are introduced.

This is expected to make the business environment more transparent and predictable from the lawmaking stage itself.

How important do you think involving entrepreneurs in the discussion of draft laws is for business? Leave your opinion in the comments and share the news with entrepreneurs on Telegram and social media.

Uzbekistan
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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