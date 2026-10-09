Over 69 thousand cybercrimes committed in Uzbekistan within 9 months — figures disclosed

·10·Uzbekistan
Over 69 thousand cybercrimes committed in Uzbekistan within 9 months — figures disclosed

In Uzbekistan, along with the development of digital technologies, the scale of virtual fraud and cyberattacks is expanding at an alarming rate. During a press conference organized by the Ministry of Internal Affairs at the Content Center, highly important and concerning statistical data aimed at raising public awareness was announced to the public.

According to official data, over the past 9 months of 2026, more than 69 thousand cybercrimes were committed across the country, and the total material damage suffered by citizens exceeded an astronomical figure — 1 trillion soums.

How much money was returned? Official figures and analysis

Jahongir Sadullayev, Deputy Head of the Department for Combating Cybercrime of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, provided specific facts regarding the situation at the press conference:

  • Total scale of damage: Since the beginning of the year, a total of over 1 trillion soums of citizens' funds has been illegally embezzled through digital fraud and hacker attacks;

  • Returned funds: As a result of prompt measures and investigations by law enforcement agencies, only 210 billion soums of the stolen money has been returned to its owners;

  • Return coefficient: The fact that only about a fifth of the incurred damage has been recovered demonstrates how difficult it is to trace and block funds withdrawn through cybercrimes.

What methods are fraudsters using?

Experts specifically note which schemes citizens are falling into the trap of most often:

  • Fake links and phishing: Suspicious links sent under the guise of "state compensation", "cheap products" or "giveaways";

  • Bank card data theft: Obtaining SMS codes and personal information by introducing oneself as a "bank security service" via phone calls;

  • Social media scams: Luring people into quick-get-rich schemes, "online investments" or fake trading channels on Telegram, Instagram and other platforms.

Experts warn: How to protect money on the card?

The Department for Combating Cybercrime of the Ministry of Internal Affairs urges all citizens to strictly follow the rules of digital hygiene and security:

  • Never tell anyone the SMS code: No bank employee or representative of a state organization has the right to ask for the one-time confirmation code sent to your phone;

  • Do not allow suspicious applications: Absolutely do not install programs downloaded from unofficial sources that allow controlling the phone screen;

  • Act immediately: If a suspicious transaction is noticed or data falls into the hands of strangers, it is necessary to immediately block the card through the banking app and contact the number 102.

At a time when the number of attacks in cyberspace is increasing, the main and strongest shield of financial security remains the personal vigilance of every citizen.

Department for Combating CybercrimeJahongir SadullayevContent CenterCyberattacks
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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