Secret negotiations between Iran and the US have been completely halted

Political tension in the Middle East has reached its peak, dear followers. The delicate diplomatic ties between Tehran and Washington, which have been the focus of the entire world, have been unexpectedly severed. According to the latest information released by the influential Tasnim news agency, the Iranian side has officially decided to stop all communication with the United States conducted through intermediary countries. This sharp turn in the international political arena is expected to further complicate relations between the West and the Middle East.

How serious is the situation in the region becoming? Stay tuned to our page, and we will provide you with details on the factors behind Tehran's drastic decision, the special plan to close the Strait of Hormuz, and the serious statement sent by the Iranian Foreign Minister to the world community!

What caused the negotiations to stop?

According to Iranian official circles, the direct reason for Tehran's negotiating team cutting ties with Washington was the intense military attacks carried out on Lebanese territory. The Iranian side considers the continuation of such military actions while peace negotiations are underway to be an unforgivable situation.

At the same time, another alarming piece of news has emerged that could fundamentally change the situation in the geopolitical arena. It is reported that Tehran, in cooperation with its Shia allies (proxy forces) in Yemen, Lebanon, and Iraq, has developed a strategic plan to completely block (close) the Strait of Hormuz, which is considered vital for world trade. If the project is implemented, it is highly likely that the global energy market will face a serious crisis.

“The violation of a truce on one front is a common defeat”

Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, issued a very firm statement to the international community on his official social media pages. The Minister clearly formulated Tehran's conditions for peace:

Abbas Araghchi's statement: “Any peace agreement or truce between Iran and the US must apply to all territories, including Lebanese soil, without any exceptions. Undermining peace on a single front will be accepted as a violation of the truce in all directions.”

A landscape of complex geopolitical situation

The chain of events happening in the region and the positions of the parties can be viewed through the following small analytical table:

🌐 Political parties 📉 Current status and actions ⚠️ Expected risks Iran and the US Communication through intermediaries has been completely cut off. Failure of peace diplomacy. Iran and its allies A plan to block the Strait of Hormuz is being prepared. Global economic and oil crisis. Israeli military Called for the evacuation of residents in southern Beirut. New major strikes in response to Hezbollah rockets.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces had called on civilians living in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, to leave the area immediately. The Israeli side warned that if the Hezbollah movement does not stop launching rocket attacks on the country's cities and peaceful villages, it will launch devastating strikes on military targets in those areas.

The political temperature in the Middle East is rising by the hour, and it is difficult to predict which way events will unfold.

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