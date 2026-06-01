Donald Trump Faces Serious Challenges on the Global Political Stage

·368·World
Donald Trump Faces Serious Challenges on the Global Political Stage

Events are taking an unexpected turn in the hottest spots of world politics, dear readers. White House leader Donald Trump, who favors swift military and diplomatic victories on the international stage, currently finds himself at a dead end in the face of major geopolitical crises. A prestigious US publication, The New York Times, has published an analytical article stating that the Trump administration's grand foreign policy plans and lofty promises are crashing against the hard 'brick walls' of global reality.

Why are the American leader's plans to stun the world failing? Stay with us as we take a closer look at the problem of ending the war in Ukraine, Iran's nuclear games, and the current state of the promise to turn the Gaza Strip into a resort!

Ukraine Crisis: From a 24-hour promise to 16 months of silence

Many likely remember the American president boasting that he would end the bloody war in the heart of Europe in just 24 hours before taking office for his second term. However, even though 16 months have passed since the day he took the oath, Trump hardly wants to remember that promise today.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio did not hide the complexity of the situation either. In a recent statement, he admitted he was tired of wasting time on fruitless and endless negotiations and would be happy if any other country took on this difficult task. On the other hand, the Russian leadership does not hide its impatience with the consecutive but ineffective visits of Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The 'Frozen' Peace Plans for Iran and Gaza

For the Trump administration, it is not just Ukraine, but the Middle East that has become a real headache:

  • Iranian Resistance: Although Washington and Tehran have agreed to keep the Strait of Hormuz open for international shipping, Iran refuses to curtail its nuclear and missile programs. Knowing that Trump does not want new military clashes, the Islamic Republic is using a tactic of dragging out negotiations for years.

  • Gaza Project: The President had presented a 20-point magic plan to disarm Hamas and turn the Gaza Strip into a 'world of skyscrapers and luxury seaside resorts.' Eight months have passed, and no changes are visible in the war-torn territory.

Analysts believe that Trump, encouraged by his initial short military successes in Iran and Venezuela, thought there were no impossible tasks for the American army and overestimated his own strength.

Diplomatic Errors and Changes in the Kremlin

Experts point out that the White House's biggest mistake is relying only on occasional phone calls or one-off visits by representatives instead of professional daily diplomacy. Yet, the situation on the battlefield has changed: Ukraine has firmly frozen the front line, while Russia is seeing rising economic crisis and political discontent.

🌐 Geopolitical Front

📉 Trump's Initial Plan

⚠️ Today's Bitter Reality

Ukraine Front

End the war completely within 24 hours.

16 months of fruitless informal visits.

Iran Problem

Eliminate nuclear and missile programs.

Tehran is deliberately dragging out negotiations for years.

Gaza Strip

Build skyscrapers and peaceful resorts.

8 months of no positive progress among the ruins.

Criticism of Clumsy Diplomacy: 'This conflict has reached a stage where it must be resolved once and for all. Even within the Kremlin, ways are being sought to exit this situation in the guise of a 'victory.' However, sending one or two envoys to Putin will not get the job done. Trump needs a serious, systematic, and institutional negotiation process, not occasional calls,' says experienced American diplomat Thomas Graham.

It is clear that Trump's political ambitions are failing in the face of the world's complex problems, and the White House is now forced to rethink its serious diplomatic strategies. We will continue to monitor the development of events.

Follow exclusive analyses and the most reliable international news from the hottest centers of world politics with us, dear readers!

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Russian MFA Announces Restrictions on British CitizensToday, 08:22Middle East Tensions Escalate: US and Iran Exchange StrikesToday, 06:15Strong Wind Blows Away Hot Air Balloon in Khujand: Compatriot InjuredToday, 06:09Khalilur Rahman Elected New President of the UN General AssemblyToday, 04:59750-Meter Record Sandwich StolenToday, 23:54Prayers Begin in Taiwan for BTS Concert TicketsToday, 22:29
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Guinness World Record Updated! Nine Babies Born at Once
Shavkat Mirziyoyev expresses condolences over tragedy in China
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Ranking of the world's top gold-producing countries released
Woman gives birth to quintuplets after 12 years of waiting
Record-breaking hot years await the world
Lunokhod, silent for 40 years, sends a signal again
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week