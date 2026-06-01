Events are taking an unexpected turn in the hottest spots of world politics, dear readers. White House leader Donald Trump, who favors swift military and diplomatic victories on the international stage, currently finds himself at a dead end in the face of major geopolitical crises. A prestigious US publication, The New York Times, has published an analytical article stating that the Trump administration's grand foreign policy plans and lofty promises are crashing against the hard 'brick walls' of global reality.

Why are the American leader's plans to stun the world failing? Stay with us as we take a closer look at the problem of ending the war in Ukraine, Iran's nuclear games, and the current state of the promise to turn the Gaza Strip into a resort!

Ukraine Crisis: From a 24-hour promise to 16 months of silence

Many likely remember the American president boasting that he would end the bloody war in the heart of Europe in just 24 hours before taking office for his second term. However, even though 16 months have passed since the day he took the oath, Trump hardly wants to remember that promise today.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio did not hide the complexity of the situation either. In a recent statement, he admitted he was tired of wasting time on fruitless and endless negotiations and would be happy if any other country took on this difficult task. On the other hand, the Russian leadership does not hide its impatience with the consecutive but ineffective visits of Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The 'Frozen' Peace Plans for Iran and Gaza

For the Trump administration, it is not just Ukraine, but the Middle East that has become a real headache:

Iranian Resistance: Although Washington and Tehran have agreed to keep the Strait of Hormuz open for international shipping, Iran refuses to curtail its nuclear and missile programs. Knowing that Trump does not want new military clashes, the Islamic Republic is using a tactic of dragging out negotiations for years.

Gaza Project: The President had presented a 20-point magic plan to disarm Hamas and turn the Gaza Strip into a 'world of skyscrapers and luxury seaside resorts.' Eight months have passed, and no changes are visible in the war-torn territory.

Analysts believe that Trump, encouraged by his initial short military successes in Iran and Venezuela, thought there were no impossible tasks for the American army and overestimated his own strength.

Diplomatic Errors and Changes in the Kremlin

Experts point out that the White House's biggest mistake is relying only on occasional phone calls or one-off visits by representatives instead of professional daily diplomacy. Yet, the situation on the battlefield has changed: Ukraine has firmly frozen the front line, while Russia is seeing rising economic crisis and political discontent.

🌐 Geopolitical Front 📉 Trump's Initial Plan ⚠️ Today's Bitter Reality Ukraine Front End the war completely within 24 hours. 16 months of fruitless informal visits. Iran Problem Eliminate nuclear and missile programs. Tehran is deliberately dragging out negotiations for years. Gaza Strip Build skyscrapers and peaceful resorts. 8 months of no positive progress among the ruins.

Criticism of Clumsy Diplomacy: 'This conflict has reached a stage where it must be resolved once and for all. Even within the Kremlin, ways are being sought to exit this situation in the guise of a 'victory.' However, sending one or two envoys to Putin will not get the job done. Trump needs a serious, systematic, and institutional negotiation process, not occasional calls,' says experienced American diplomat Thomas Graham.

It is clear that Trump's political ambitions are failing in the face of the world's complex problems, and the White House is now forced to rethink its serious diplomatic strategies. We will continue to monitor the development of events.

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