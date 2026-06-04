MP Sues Musk Over Fake Images Generated by Grok

British Member of Parliament Jess Asato has filed a lawsuit against xAI, the company owned by Elon Musk. She claims that fake and indecent images of her were created using the company's Grok artificial intelligence platform.

Asato, a Labour Party MP, states that such content generated via Grok has harmed thousands of women and children.

According to the MP, this situation is not an accident or simple misuse, but rather the consequence of decisions made by the platform's creators.

Reports indicate that fake photos of Asato circulated on social media after she criticized Grok's operations in January 2026.

She has filed a claim with the High Court of London for violations of data protection laws and intrusion into privacy. xAI has not yet provided an official comment on the lawsuit.