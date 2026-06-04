Unexpected Incident: Woman Drives Car onto Metro Tracks

·260·World
Unexpected Incident: Woman Drives Car onto Metro Tracks

An unusual and somewhat dangerous situation occurred in Seattle, USA. A 70-year-old woman mistakenly drove her car onto metro tracks, traveling approximately half a mile (nearly 800 meters).

As a result, train traffic along the entire line was temporarily suspended. Emergency services quickly arrived at the scene and evacuated passengers to a safe area. Additionally, power supply along the tracks was temporarily cut off as a precaution.

According to initial reports, the woman was trying to find her way using navigation and stated she was 'following GPS instructions.' This error led her to drive onto the tracks.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. After special equipment, including a tow truck, removed the car from the tracks, train service was restored a few hours later.

The incident sparked widespread discussion on social media, once again reminding people of the importance of caution when using navigation devices.

USASeattleGPS
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