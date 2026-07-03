Blogger grandmother who hosted parties in a nursing home becomes an internet hero

96-year-old blogger Lillian Droznyak became an internet sensation for the parties she organizes at a nursing home in the USA. However, her noisy celebrations have not pleased the facility's management.

The woman frequently gathers with friends and spends time listening to loud music. It is reported that alcoholic beverages are also present at the parties. Lillian records these events on video and shares them with her fans on social networks.

The nursing home administration has given her a final warning not to disrupt the order. If such incidents continue, the woman may not be allowed to remain at the facility.

Lillian, however, tore up the letter. She stated that despite her age, she will not let others define her life and will live as she wishes.

The incident sparked a heated debate among social media users. While some supported her actions, others wrote that the general order of the nursing home must also be taken into account.