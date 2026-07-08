Teenager sets up 'customs checkpoint' in Paris: people were forced to pay 2 euros

·0·World
Teenager sets up 'customs checkpoint' in Paris: people were forced to pay 2 euros

A bizarre incident involving a 14-year-old teenager has caught the public's attention in Paris. The teenager, known by the nickname "Customs Officer Hamza," reportedly set up his own "customs checkpoint" around the Canal Saint-Martin, demanding 2 euros from passersby.

Those who refused to pay faced his "punishment"—the teenager would soak them with a water pistol. According to local media, he is also suspected of involvement in incidents such as pushing people into the canal, breaking and entering, and theft.

Reports state that Hamza has been arrested several times since June 27. However, he has shown no remorse, instead sarcastically remarking that "the prison had air conditioning."

This incident has once again brought issues of juvenile delinquency, upbringing, security, and migration in France to the forefront of public discourse.

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