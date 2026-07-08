Zelensky names the factor that will determine the fate of the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the outcome of the ongoing war with Russia will largely depend on air superiority.

In an interview with the Financial Times, he emphasized that the situation on the front line has changed and the conflict has entered a "new phase." At the same time, it was reported that the situation in the city of Vyshneve, Kyiv region, has become critical following explosions.

Zelensky: The main battle is taking place in the air

According to the Ukrainian leader, at the current stage, competition in the air is becoming more important than controlling territory on the ground.

"It matters less whose territory is larger. We have entered the airspace. And in the air, we are already competitive," Zelensky said.

He noted that while the front line remains relatively static and the enemy is unable to move freely at sea, the air remains the primary factor.

"The conflict has entered a new phase"

Zelensky stated that the nature of the fighting has changed significantly.

The Ukrainian president assessed these changes as a new phase of the war. According to him, future results will increasingly depend on the effectiveness of drones, missile strikes, and air defense.

Situation in Vyshneve assessed as critical

Zelensky also made a statement on his Telegram channel regarding the situation in the city of Vyshneve near Kyiv.

According to him, the risk of secondary explosions has been confirmed following Russian attacks.

"The situation in Vyshneve near Kyiv is critical due to a secondary explosion," the Ukrainian leader said.

Rescue operations and investigation demanded

Zelensky announced that Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko has been reporting to him almost every half hour on the rescue operation, debris clearance, and firefighting efforts.

The Ukrainian leader also emphasized that the Security Service and intelligence must thoroughly investigate what happened in Vyshneve.

Controversial claim by a former deputy

Former Verkhovna Rada deputy Ihor Mosiychuk claimed that the Russian Armed Forces struck an ammunition depot on the territory of the "Vizar" plant in Vyshneve.

He alleged that tank shells containing depleted uranium might have been stored there. This information has not been independently verified.

Following this incident, Mosiychuk also stated that Mykhailo Fedorov should be dismissed from the position of Minister of Defense.

Zelensky, meanwhile, emphasizes that the main focus is on the struggle in the air: in the next phase of the war, superiority in the skies could become the deciding factor.