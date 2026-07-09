Girl who donated at age 5 surprises everyone by winning $48 million 13 years later

Two events in the life of a girl named Juliette Lamour in Canada have been widely discussed on social media.

When a powerful earthquake struck Haiti in 2010, Juliette was only 5 years old. Together with her sister, she emptied her pink piggy bank and donated the 61.38 Canadian dollars she had saved to help the victims. The money was handed over to the Red Cross with the help of her parents.

In 2023, after Juliette turned 18, her grandfather suggested she try buying a lottery ticket. It was the first ticket of her life.

The result was unexpected. Juliette won a jackpot of 48 million Canadian dollars.

With this win, she was recorded as the youngest participant in Canadian history to win such a large jackpot.

Many compared this event to a good deed from childhood returning years later. Juliette's story reminded people that even a small act of kindness can mean a lot to someone.