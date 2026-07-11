Mojtaba Khamenei: “Revenge will be taken for Ali Khamenei and other victims”

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei stated that the deaths of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other Iranians, who were killed as a result of US and Israeli attacks, will not go unanswered.

According to the Fars news agency, Mojtaba Khamenei's message was released by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). It emphasized that seeking revenge is a firm demand of the Iranian people.

“We swear to punish those responsible for the blood of all the martyrs who died in these wars. This is the will of the Iranian people, and it will certainly be fulfilled,” the statement said.

Mojtaba Khamenei noted that this issue is not related to specific individuals and that Iran will not abandon its goals.

It is reported that this statement was taken from an address prepared for the funeral of Ali Khamenei, in which it was once again emphasized that there would be a response for those who were killed.