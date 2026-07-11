Mojtaba Khamenei: “Revenge will be taken for Ali Khamenei and other victims”

·0·World
Mojtaba Khamenei: “Revenge will be taken for Ali Khamenei and other victims”

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei stated that the deaths of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other Iranians, who were killed as a result of US and Israeli attacks, will not go unanswered.

According to the Fars news agency, Mojtaba Khamenei's message was released by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). It emphasized that seeking revenge is a firm demand of the Iranian people.

“We swear to punish those responsible for the blood of all the martyrs who died in these wars. This is the will of the Iranian people, and it will certainly be fulfilled,” the statement said.

Mojtaba Khamenei noted that this issue is not related to specific individuals and that Iran will not abandon its goals.

It is reported that this statement was taken from an address prepared for the funeral of Ali Khamenei, in which it was once again emphasized that there would be a response for those who were killed.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Emergency plan activated in France due to heatwaveEmergency plan activated in France due to heatwaveToday, 17:49Scientists amazed: Earth may survive the Sun's heatScientists amazed: Earth may survive the Sun's heatToday, 17:41Tourist speedboat capsizes in VietnamTourist speedboat capsizes in VietnamToday, 17:37Woman who married 14 times and deceived men arrestedWoman who married 14 times and deceived men arrestedToday, 17:27Risk of a 'Big War': Trump Wants to Close Ukraine's Skies — What Is Russia's Reaction?Risk of a 'Big War': Trump Wants to Close Ukraine's Skies — What Is Russia's Reaction?Today, 16:12Bus with 46 passengers overturns in Tatarstan: injured hospitalizedBus with 46 passengers overturns in Tatarstan: injured hospitalizedToday, 16:05
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time