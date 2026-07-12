In 2028, Samsung will introduce its first floating data centers

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In 2028, Samsung will introduce its first floating data centers

Samsung plans to launch its first floating data centers in the second quarter of 2028. Through this innovative project, the company aims to initiate a new phase in the field of data storage and processing.

According to Datacenter Dynamics, Samsung Heavy Industries is already actively working on several promising projects. The company expects to receive initial orders for the construction of such floating data centers in the near future.

To implement this initiative, Samsung Heavy Industries has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Greek shipping company Capital and the British classification society Lloyd's Register. Under the partnership agreement, Samsung will focus on developing the technological platform. Capital will handle project management and investor relations, while Lloyd's Register will assist in coordinating with regulatory bodies and ensuring technical compliance.

International cooperation and innovative solutions

Furthermore, in May of this year, Samsung Heavy Industries signed a partnership agreement with the US-based Mousterian Corporation (M3). This agreement is aimed at the joint development of industrial-scale floating data centers. It is noted that the founders of M3 previously participated in the development of the Nautilus floating data center project.

Currently, many technology companies around the world are showing great interest in floating infrastructure projects. Experts believe that due to the increasing scarcity and rising costs of land, such facilities could become a more cost-effective and efficient solution compared to traditional data centers in the future.

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