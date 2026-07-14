Vardavar — One of the most joyful and vibrant holidays in Armenia

·0·World
Vardavar — One of the most joyful and vibrant holidays in Armenia

The Vardavar festival, celebrated annually in Armenia during the summer, is considered one of the country's most vibrant and joyful traditions. On this day, people take to the streets to drench each other with water, sharing a festive mood.

Vardavar is celebrated 14 weeks after Easter and, according to Christian traditions, is linked to a religious holiday dedicated to the Transfiguration of Jesus Christ. On this day, people of all ages across almost every region of Armenia splash water on one another and exchange well wishes.

Historians note that the roots of Vardavar date back to pre-Christian times. According to some sources, the festival is associated with ceremonies held in ancient Hellenistic times in honor of Aphrodite, the goddess of love and beauty. Later, it merged with Christian traditions to take on its current form.

People having fun outdoors, splashing water on each other with buckets.

Today, Vardavar is celebrated not only as a religious holiday but also as a public festival. On this day, the streets are filled with festive noise, and tourists join the locals in the tradition of splashing water. In this way, Vardavar is recognized as one of the most beloved holidays in Armenia, celebrating joy, unity, and the summer spirit.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

6-year-old boy dedicates his weekends to cleaning mountains6-year-old boy dedicates his weekends to cleaning mountainsToday, 02:00Airport in Turkey Renovated for $120 Million for Trump's PlaneAirport in Turkey Renovated for $120 Million for Trump's PlaneToday, 01:5411 Billion Dollar Island Being Built in Abu Dhabi11 Billion Dollar Island Being Built in Abu DhabiToday, 00:36A boy who couldn't hold back his tears captured heartsA boy who couldn't hold back his tears captured heartsYesterday, 22:09Tourist chasing the perfect shot attacked by a bisonTourist chasing the perfect shot attacked by a bisonYesterday, 21:54Parents arrested for leaving six children in a car during a heatwaveParents arrested for leaving six children in a car during a heatwaveYesterday, 19:48
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time