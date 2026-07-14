Vardavar — One of the most joyful and vibrant holidays in Armenia

The Vardavar festival, celebrated annually in Armenia during the summer, is considered one of the country's most vibrant and joyful traditions. On this day, people take to the streets to drench each other with water, sharing a festive mood.

Vardavar is celebrated 14 weeks after Easter and, according to Christian traditions, is linked to a religious holiday dedicated to the Transfiguration of Jesus Christ. On this day, people of all ages across almost every region of Armenia splash water on one another and exchange well wishes.

Historians note that the roots of Vardavar date back to pre-Christian times. According to some sources, the festival is associated with ceremonies held in ancient Hellenistic times in honor of Aphrodite, the goddess of love and beauty. Later, it merged with Christian traditions to take on its current form.

Today, Vardavar is celebrated not only as a religious holiday but also as a public festival. On this day, the streets are filled with festive noise, and tourists join the locals in the tradition of splashing water. In this way, Vardavar is recognized as one of the most beloved holidays in Armenia, celebrating joy, unity, and the summer spirit.