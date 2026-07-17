Uganda's 86-year-old Deputy Prime Minister is back in the spotlight

Uganda's Second Deputy Prime Minister, 86-year-old General Moses Ali, is considered one of the country's longest-serving political figures. He began his military career in 1968 and served as Minister of Finance, Internal Affairs, and Sports during the Idi Amin era. Later, he became a close ally of President Yoweri Museveni.

In January 2026, Moses Ali was re-elected to parliament from the Adjumani West district. Despite criticism surrounding his health and age, his supporters backed him as a politician who has served the country for many years.

During the election campaign, Ali did not personally attend many events, addressing voters mainly through his team. In March, footage emerged showing him leaving a public event with the help of his bodyguards. This incident has reignited debates in Uganda regarding political leadership, age, and health.