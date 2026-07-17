Uganda's 86-year-old Deputy Prime Minister is back in the spotlight

·1·World
Uganda's 86-year-old Deputy Prime Minister is back in the spotlight

Uganda's Second Deputy Prime Minister, 86-year-old General Moses Ali, is considered one of the country's longest-serving political figures. He began his military career in 1968 and served as Minister of Finance, Internal Affairs, and Sports during the Idi Amin era. Later, he became a close ally of President Yoweri Museveni.

In January 2026, Moses Ali was re-elected to parliament from the Adjumani West district. Despite criticism surrounding his health and age, his supporters backed him as a politician who has served the country for many years.

During the election campaign, Ali did not personally attend many events, addressing voters mainly through his team. In March, footage emerged showing him leaving a public event with the help of his bodyguards. This incident has reignited debates in Uganda regarding political leadership, age, and health.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Neymar bought a $23 million yachtNeymar bought a $23 million yachtToday, 18:49Girl sought by parents lived nearby for 35 yearsGirl sought by parents lived nearby for 35 yearsToday, 18:49Daughter-in-law beats mother-in-law in China, breaking four ribsDaughter-in-law beats mother-in-law in China, breaking four ribsToday, 18:30Gold and millions confiscated from Iraqi official's homeGold and millions confiscated from Iraqi official's homeToday, 18:10South Korean President sells personal home and becomes homelessSouth Korean President sells personal home and becomes homelessToday, 17:13Major blackout in Kyrgyzstan: several regions left without electricityMajor blackout in Kyrgyzstan: several regions left without electricityToday, 16:44
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12