AI glasses lead to first criminal case in exam cheating

In South Korea, the first criminal case in the country's history involving the use of AI-powered smart glasses during a national qualification exam has been opened. This was reported by The Independent. publication.

It is reported that in May, a man in his 40s was suspected of using smart glasses with AI capabilities during an exam to obtain a fire safety engineer certificate.

During the exam, proctors noticed unusual light reflecting from the glasses' lenses and checked the participant. In subsequent investigations, the man admitted his guilt and stated that he had personally developed the AI application for the device. According to him, the goal was to test the program under real exam conditions.

The Gwangju District Prosecutors' Office has opened a criminal case regarding this incident under the article for violating the requirements of the National Technical Qualifications Act.

Officials noted that this is not an isolated incident. In May, two young citizens were also identified attempting to use AI smart glasses during national technical qualification exams in Seoul and Mokpo.

Similar devices have also been recorded in international TOEIC English exams. Two such cases were uncovered in May, and another in June.

Following these events, South Koreahas placed the issue of tightening exam security requirements on the agenda. Exam organizing agencies are discussing proposals to officially add AI smart glasses to the list of prohibited devices and to increase penalties for those who use them.

Expertsexplain that, unlike standard camera devices, these smart glasses analyze captured text, send questions to an AI system, and can deliver ready-made answers to the user via screen or audio.