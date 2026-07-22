Famous chef who added ants to dessert may face jail time

In South Korea, the owner of a famous Michelin-starred restaurant may face criminal charges for serving desserts decorated with ants to customers. According to local media, the prosecution has requested a one-year prison sentence.

It was also requested that a fine of 20 million Korean won (approximately $13,500) be imposed on the two-Michelin-starred restaurant.

It turns out that according to South Korean law, ants are not on the list of insects approved for human consumption. Approved species include insects such as grasshoppers, locusts, and two-spotted crickets.

The restaurant owner admitted in court that ants were indeed used in the dishes. However, he emphasized that they were used only as a small garnish for a sorbet dessert on the restaurant's 15-course menu. Guests were also given the option to choose other toppings instead of ants.

This situation came to light after experts from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety examined customer reviews and photos of dishes posted on the internet. The images confirmed that ants were sprinkled on top of the desserts.

According to investigative data, the restaurant used nearly 49,000 ants imported from the USA and Thailand in the preparation of several dishes over a four-year period.

During the investigation, another serious issue was identified. Health authorities reported that the heavy metal content in the ants used at the restaurant was up to 55 times higher than that of insects approved for regular consumption.

In South Korea, criteria such as safety, toxicity, nutritional value, and sanitary farming standards are taken into account when approving insects as food.

In his defense, the restaurant owner stated that only 60 percent of customers chose the ant dessert, while others were offered alternative options prepared with fermented vinegar or edible flowers. He also cited that some restaurants in Australia, Denmark, and Great Britain also use ants as an ingredient.

The names of the restaurant and its owner have not been disclosed in court documents. Currently, there are 10 restaurants with two Michelin stars in South Korea, all of which are located in Seoul.

According to Michelin Guide criteria, stars are awarded to restaurants based on product quality, taste, chef's mastery, preparation techniques, creativity, and consistent quality. Establishments with two stars are rated as "a restaurant worth a detour for its excellent food."

The court verdict in this case is expected to be announced on September 2. It is worth noting that ants are consumed in some Asian, African, and Latin American countries. For example, in Thailand and Cambodia, weaver ants and their eggs are used in cooking, while in Colombia, queen ants are even considered a delicacy as expensive as caviar.