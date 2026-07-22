Famous chef who added ants to dessert may face jail time

·0·World
Famous chef who added ants to dessert may face jail time

In South Korea, the owner of a famous Michelin-starred restaurant may face criminal charges for serving desserts decorated with ants to customers. According to local media, the prosecution has requested a one-year prison sentence.

It was also requested that a fine of 20 million Korean won (approximately $13,500) be imposed on the two-Michelin-starred restaurant.

It turns out that according to South Korean law, ants are not on the list of insects approved for human consumption. Approved species include insects such as grasshoppers, locusts, and two-spotted crickets.

The restaurant owner admitted in court that ants were indeed used in the dishes. However, he emphasized that they were used only as a small garnish for a sorbet dessert on the restaurant's 15-course menu. Guests were also given the option to choose other toppings instead of ants.

This situation came to light after experts from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety examined customer reviews and photos of dishes posted on the internet. The images confirmed that ants were sprinkled on top of the desserts.

According to investigative data, the restaurant used nearly 49,000 ants imported from the USA and Thailand in the preparation of several dishes over a four-year period.

During the investigation, another serious issue was identified. Health authorities reported that the heavy metal content in the ants used at the restaurant was up to 55 times higher than that of insects approved for regular consumption.

A group of black ants moving on sandy soil.

In South Korea, criteria such as safety, toxicity, nutritional value, and sanitary farming standards are taken into account when approving insects as food.

In his defense, the restaurant owner stated that only 60 percent of customers chose the ant dessert, while others were offered alternative options prepared with fermented vinegar or edible flowers. He also cited that some restaurants in Australia, Denmark, and Great Britain also use ants as an ingredient.

The names of the restaurant and its owner have not been disclosed in court documents. Currently, there are 10 restaurants with two Michelin stars in South Korea, all of which are located in Seoul.

According to Michelin Guide criteria, stars are awarded to restaurants based on product quality, taste, chef's mastery, preparation techniques, creativity, and consistent quality. Establishments with two stars are rated as "a restaurant worth a detour for its excellent food."

The court verdict in this case is expected to be announced on September 2. It is worth noting that ants are consumed in some Asian, African, and Latin American countries. For example, in Thailand and Cambodia, weaver ants and their eggs are used in cooking, while in Colombia, queen ants are even considered a delicacy as expensive as caviar.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Mass poisoning of tourists at a hotel in TurkeyMass poisoning of tourists at a hotel in TurkeyToday, 15:17Hundreds of companies collapsing in Estonia: Millions of euros lostHundreds of companies collapsing in Estonia: Millions of euros lostToday, 15:13Weather Surprises Expected in August: Will Temperatures Drop Sharply?Weather Surprises Expected in August: Will Temperatures Drop Sharply?Today, 15:12Crisis in Hormuz: India's oil imports reach record levelsCrisis in Hormuz: India's oil imports reach record levelsToday, 14:58Is Rosgvardiya preparing for mobilization?Is Rosgvardiya preparing for mobilization?Today, 14:46Attack on Wildberries warehouses: how much could the losses reach in rubles?Attack on Wildberries warehouses: how much could the losses reach in rubles?Today, 14:32
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Why does the Blood Falls in Antarctica flow red?
Why does the Blood Falls in Antarctica flow red?