Roberto Mancini comments on the Manchester City case

·1·Sport
Roberto Mancini comments on the Manchester City case

Former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini has taken a firm stance regarding the financial irregularities charged against the English club, emphasizing that the legal issues are not his personal responsibility. According to ESPN, although the Italian specialist led the "Citizens" to their first Premier League title, he is now distancing himself from the club's current troubles. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Mancini, who currently manages the Italian national team, worked at Manchester City between 2009 and 2013. Currently, this period is at the center of intense scrutiny as the Premier League has confirmed that the club provided inaccurate financial reports. However, the experienced coach stated during a press conference ahead of the Nations League match against France that he is not worried about this situation damaging his reputation.

Suspicious contracts and financial investigations

The main controversy surrounding Mancini's name dates back to leaked documents published by Der Spiegel in 2018. According to these, while the coach officially received a salary of 1.45 million pounds per year from Manchester City, he is suspected of receiving an equal amount as a consultant for the Abu Dhabi-based club Al Jazira.

According to The Telegraph, the club managed to evade approximately 12 million pounds in taxes and social contributions through this scheme. This situation is being evaluated as paying a portion of wages through offshore accounts to bypass Financial Fair Play rules.

The coach's response and position

However, Roberto Mancini himself denied these accusations, placing all legal and financial responsibility directly on the club. At a press conference in Bursa, Turkey, he did not deny the existence of joint contracts but openly stated that this is the club's problem, not his.

"It's not something that worries me. Unfortunately, it is City's problem," the experienced specialist emphasized in his social media statements as well. Thus, at a time when Manchester City is facing the most serious accusations and legal proceedings in its history, the team's former coach continues to insist that he is completely removed from this scandal.

Roberto ManciniManchester CityPremier LeagueFootball NewsTransfers
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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