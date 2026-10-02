Unexpected situation in the EPL: A single club sweeps all September awards

The best performers of September in the English Premier League have been announced. Representatives of Brighton achieved absolute victory in all main categories, putting on a true benefit performance.

The 35-year-old experienced midfielder of the "Seagulls", Pascal Groß, was named the Player of the Month. Last month, the German midfielder played in 3 matches, scored 2 goals, and provided 3 assists, becoming the main reason behind his team's unbeaten run.

Historical result and a place among record holders

In the race for the award, Pascal Groß outpaced Mohamed Belloumi (Hull), Jayden Bogle (Leeds), Alexander Isak and Jeremie Jacquet (Liverpool), his teammate Charalampos Kostoulas, Kevin Schade (Brentford), and Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City).

Groß also entered the history of the EPL as one of the few players over the age of 35 to win this award. There are only 5 stars older than him who have achieved this prize:

Stuart Pearce — 38 years, 10 months

Teddy Sheringham — 38 years, 6 months

Cristiano Ronaldo — 37 years, 2 months

Gianfranco Zola — 36 years, 3 months

Paul Scholes — 35 years, 9 months

Hürzeler — Manager of the Month

Brighton head coach Fabian Hürzeler was recognized as the EPL Manager of the Month. Under the 33-year-old German specialist, the club recorded 2 wins and 1 draw in 3 matches, boasting a goal difference of "+8". In the voting, Hürzeler surpassed Andoni Iraola (Liverpool) and Enzo Maresca (Manchester City). This was the second such recognition in his career (he first won it in August 2024).

Furthermore, the author of the Goal of the Month also came from Brighton — the shot by team captain Lewis Dunk against Coventry's goal (5:0) was deemed unrivaled.