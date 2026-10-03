Lamine Yamal: My youth might hinder me from winning the Ballon d'Or

Barcelona and Spain national team talent Lamine Yamal has emphasized that his age could be a significant factor for voters in the race for the prestigious Ballon d'Or award. In an interview with Guardian Sport, the young winger noted that experts tend to favor more experienced candidates, assuming that young players have plenty of time ahead. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Currently 19 years old, Lamine Yamal has become one of the main contenders for the 2026 Ballon d'Or due to his brilliant performances for Barcelona and the Spanish national team. However, the player believes that the public and voters are misled by his age and prefer to award the trophy to others.

Rivals and the psychological factor

According to Yamal, fans and experts give preference to players like Kylian Mbappé, Rodri, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, or Fabián Ruiz, thinking he still has many years ahead of him. The player is concerned about the misconception in society that 'Lamine is still young, he can win this award at any time'.

Citing the career of French forward Kylian Mbappé as an example, Yamal reminded that despite becoming a world champion at 19 and consistently being a contender for individual awards, he has yet to win the Ballon d'Or. 'They told Mbappé the same thing when he was young, and in the end, he still doesn't have this award,' he said.

On-field impact and personal ambitions

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has repeatedly noted that Lamine is maturing every day and is capable of understanding complex game situations. Yamal himself noted that his impact on the pitch is higher than just being a 'rising star' and that he has been playing at a Ballon d'Or level for quite some time.

'People who understand football see this very well; they know how much of a difference I make on the pitch,' Yamal added. He also stated that he cannot control such situations and that his task is only to win consistently and showcase his game.