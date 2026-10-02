Unrest in Portugal: Fans split into supporters of Ronaldo and Jesus

The sensational controversy surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's unauthorized departure from the Portugal national team is escalating. The national team's return to Portugal caused fierce clashes among fans at the airport, and police were forced to intervene.

Following an important away victory over Denmark in the UEFA Nations League, the Portuguese delegation returned to the city of Porto on Friday. However, the atmosphere at the airport was far from celebratory, marked instead by serious confrontation—the fans gathered to welcome the team split into two opposing camps.

Insults towards the coach and division among fans

The main reason for the disagreement was Ronaldo being left out of the starting lineup and his subsequent departure from the team: