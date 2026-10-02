Unrest in Portugal: Fans split into supporters of Ronaldo and Jesus
The sensational controversy surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's unauthorized departure from the Portugal national team is escalating. The national team's return to Portugal caused fierce clashes among fans at the airport, and police were forced to intervene.
Following an important away victory over Denmark in the UEFA Nations League, the Portuguese delegation returned to the city of Porto on Friday. However, the atmosphere at the airport was far from celebratory, marked instead by serious confrontation—the fans gathered to welcome the team split into two opposing camps.
Insults towards the coach and division among fans
The main reason for the disagreement was Ronaldo being left out of the starting lineup and his subsequent departure from the team:
Those dissatisfied with the head coach: A large portion of fans strongly opposed head coach Jorge Jesus's decision to leave Ronaldo on the bench and actively criticized the specialist with harsh, insulting words.
Those who condemned Ronaldo: At the same time, a group of fans emerged who considered the star footballer's abandonment of the national team to be unprofessional behavior and voiced their objections directly to Ronaldo himself.
The verbal dispute quickly escalated into mutual brawls and minor fights. Law enforcement forces—the police—immediately intervened to prevent mass riots in the terminal and bring the situation under control, reports the influential publication A Bola.
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