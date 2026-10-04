In China, mother finds son lost at age 2 after a 32-year search

·0·World
In China, mother finds son lost at age 2 after a 32-year search

In 1988 in China, 2-year-old Mao Yin disappeared from the entrance of a hotel while his father went to get water. The mother who lost her son, Li Jingji, dedicated her entire life to the search in the hope of finding him.

She quit her job and followed the trail of her son for 32 years. During this time, she distributed over 100,000 flyers, traveled to various regions, and searched for information about her son.

In the process of searching, Li Jingji not only looked for her own child, but also helped other families. She helped 29 missing children reunite with their families.

As it turned out, Mao Yin was sold to another family as a child and grew up knowing nothing about his true origins.

Finally, in 2020, after 32 years of separation, the mother and son found each other. Their long-awaited reunion became a symbol of a mother's patience who never lost hope over the years and her boundless love for her child.

Mao YinLi JingjiChinamissing children
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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