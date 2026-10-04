Severe storm in Paraguay: tennis ball-sized hail fell from the sky

·51·World
Severe storm in Paraguay: tennis ball-sized hail fell from the sky

A severe storm in Paraguay caused unexpected hardships for the residents. Large hail fell in the country's capital, Asuncion, and a number of other regions following a sharp deterioration in the weather.

According to eyewitnesses, the size of some hailstones was as large as a tennis ball. The hail, falling from the sky at high speed, caused serious damage to automobiles. The front and rear windows of many cars were shattered, and their bodywork was dented in various places.

The strong storm damaged not only vehicles, but also residential homes. In particular, it is reported that the roofs of some houses were damaged.

Local mass media report that many cars were damaged as a result of the natural disaster. The scale of the damage caused by the storm is currently being assessed.

This incident in Paraguay once again demonstrated how dangerous large hail can be. Residents are advised not to remain in open areas during severe storms and to stay in safe buildings whenever possible. Several regions were engulfed by a severe storm. During the natural disaster, tennis ball-sized hail fell, causing serious damage

ParaguayAsuncionnatural disasterhail
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Severe storm in the US: 700 flights suspended and thousands of homes left in the dark (video)Severe storm in the US: 700 flights suspended and thousands of homes left in the dark (video)28 September 09:18Kazakhstan's President immediately dismisses Defense Minister Dauren Kosanov!Kazakhstan's President immediately dismisses Defense Minister Dauren Kosanov!27 September 21:52Man swept away with roof during powerful stormMan swept away with roof during powerful storm18 May 07:26Woman’s hands burned after squeezing 30 limesWoman’s hands burned after squeezing 30 limes9 August 18:34“Dolphin” typhoon strikes China: More than 1 million people evacuated“Dolphin” typhoon strikes China: More than 1 million people evacuated10 August 08:44Powerful storm in India causes disaster for hundredsPowerful storm in India causes disaster for hundreds15 May 11:39
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son