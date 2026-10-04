Severe storm in Paraguay: tennis ball-sized hail fell from the sky

A severe storm in Paraguay caused unexpected hardships for the residents. Large hail fell in the country's capital, Asuncion, and a number of other regions following a sharp deterioration in the weather.

According to eyewitnesses, the size of some hailstones was as large as a tennis ball. The hail, falling from the sky at high speed, caused serious damage to automobiles. The front and rear windows of many cars were shattered, and their bodywork was dented in various places.

The strong storm damaged not only vehicles, but also residential homes. In particular, it is reported that the roofs of some houses were damaged.

Local mass media report that many cars were damaged as a result of the natural disaster. The scale of the damage caused by the storm is currently being assessed.

This incident in Paraguay once again demonstrated how dangerous large hail can be. Residents are advised not to remain in open areas during severe storms and to stay in safe buildings whenever possible. Several regions were engulfed by a severe storm. During the natural disaster, tennis ball-sized hail fell, causing serious damage