Exchange rates for October 6 have been announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates of foreign currencies for October 6, 2026. According to the report, the US dollar rose by 5.50 soums to 11,778.45 soums.

• The euro fell by 25.62 soums to 13,198.93 soums. • The Russian ruble fell by 2.79 soums to 138.35 soums. • The pound sterling rose by 31.99 soums to 15,580.53 soums. • The Japanese yen fell by 0.21 soums to 74.45 soums. • The Swiss franc fell by 68.78 soums to 14,172.12 soums. • The Chinese yuan rose by 0.82 soums to 1,756.77 soums.