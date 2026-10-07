16.7 billion soums recovered for the victims of "Doc-1 Max"

·27·Economy
16.7 billion soums recovered for the victims of "Doc-1 Max"

Compulsory enforcement proceedings regarding the payment of compensation to citizens affected by the "Doc-1 Max" medication are ongoing. According to court documents, a total of 78 billion soums in damages must be recovered from S. Kariyev and other debtors in favor of 85 citizens.

During the compulsory enforcement process, real estate belonging to S. Kariyev was seized and put up for auction. The sale of a non-residential building located on Furqat Street generated 793 million soums.

The auction process for residential buildings in Chilanzar district, valued at 7.1 billion soums, is still ongoing.

A total of 16.7 billion soums has been distributed equally among the victims so far, funded by the proceeds from the auction and payments made by the debtor's family members.

Compulsory enforcement actions continue to recover the remaining 61.3 billion soums in damages, Uz24.uz reports.

"Doc-1 Max"CompensationVictims
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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