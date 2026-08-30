September 1 declared 'Uzbekistan Independence Day' in three US regions (photo)

In honor of the 35th anniversary of Uzbekistan's independence, September 1, 2026, has been officially declared “Uzbekistan Independence Day” in the city of Seattle, the state of Oregon, and the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C.

Seattle Mayor Cathy B. Wilson, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek, and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser have signed the respective proclamations.

The documents highlight Uzbekistan’s 35-year path of development since gaining independence, the reforms implemented, and the country’s growing international stature. It is also noted that cooperation between Uzbekistan and the US is developing in areas such as trade, investment, technology, education, tourism, and cultural exchange.

The proclamation signed by Oregon Governor Tina Kotek calls on the state's residents to celebrate this significant date together. The document was also certified by Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read.

The Seattle proclamation pays special attention to Uzbekistan’s role in Central Asia,its economic potential, and opportunities for cooperation with Seattle in trade, investment, technology, and other areas.

Thus, on the eve of the 35th anniversary of Uzbekistan’s independence, official attention was drawn to the country's national holiday in various regions of the US.