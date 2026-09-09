An unexpected and serious political crisis has broken out in Germany, Europe's largest economy. In the parliamentary elections held in the federal state of Saxony-Anhalt, the right-wing opposition — the "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) party — secured a historic and absolute victory by garnering 43.8 percent of the vote. This unprecedented result came as a severe blow to the incumbent government and the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Promptly reacting to the event, US President Donald Trump made a sensational statement, attributing the sharp rise of populists in Germany to the country's flawed migration policy. So, what warning did Trump send to Berlin, why is German society shifting sharply to the right, and why are Chancellor Merz's plans to build an army under threat of collapse? At the end of the article, we will share all the details regarding the main intrigue — the Chancellor's heavy losses, Trump's statement on Truth Social, and the expected political changes across Europe.

"They are no longer putting up with this": Donald Trump's outspoken reaction

The US President demonstrated that he is closely monitoring political changes in Germany through his Truth Social social network:

A triumphal evening: Trump called the result achieved by German populists in Saxony-Anhalt a truly historic achievement and triumph;

"Terrible migration laws": The American leader emphasized that the German people are finally utterly exhausted by completely unjustified and terrible migration rules that have caused enormous economic and social damage to Germany;

An unstoppable rise: According to Trump, right-wing forces seeking to protect traditional values are currently on an unstoppable rise phase, and the public no longer intends to tolerate the existing chaos.

"A true victory evening for the populist party in Germany. They are finally tired of the terrible immigration rules that have caused immense damage to Germany. They are on the rise and will no longer tolerate this," Donald Trump wrote.

A 43.8 percent sensation: The rise of the "Alternative for Germany" party

The election results shaped a new balance of power in the country's domestic politics:

A confident victory: Championing the radical tightening of migration policy and the defense of national values, the AfD crossed the finish line first with a record result of 43.8 percent;

Merz's admission: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was forced to openly admit that his party, the CDU, suffered a shameful defeat in this regional election;

Economic discontent: Due to the economic course pursued by the Chancellor and inflation, the government's credibility among German voters is plummeting rapidly.

The delusion of establishing an independent army

The most important issue of interest to many politicians and international analysts is the role and military ambitions of a weakening Berlin in European security amid domestic politics. The most important conclusion is that the government of Friedrich Merz, bogged down by internal problems, is trying to build the most powerful army on the continent by focusing primarily on increasing military expenditures. However, according to the unanimous conclusion of international experts, Germany's attempts to create an army completely independent of the US military-industrial complex (MIC) are doomed to failure from the very beginning. The reasons are the heavy dependence of German industry, financial deficits, and, most importantly, the growing right-wing wave within society directed against the migration crisis.

In your opinion, is such a rapid drive towards power by right-wing forces in Germany truly due to flawed migration laws, or does the problem lie in a general economic crisis? Will Friedrich Merz's government be able to maintain Europe's leadership? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important international political analysis with your loved ones and geopolitics enthusiasts!