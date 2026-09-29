TCL files lawsuit against Samsung Electronics

·27·Technology
TCL files lawsuit against Samsung Electronics

Chinese tech giant TCL has filed a formal lawsuit against Samsung Electronics America in a US federal court. This serious dispute, currently being heard in the Central District Court of California, was triggered by the use of the term Mini LED in Samsung's television advertising campaigns. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the plaintiff claims that Samsung is misrepresenting its products to consumers and misleading buyers without justification. TCL asserts that the Korean competitor is selling certain budget models as Mini LED, even though their technical structure is almost indistinguishable from standard LED displays.

Price wars and the fight for market share

Intense price competition is cited as the primary cause of this conflict. Samsung's disputed devices were launched at a lower price point than even TCL's most affordable Mini LED TVs.

Court documents note that after these budget models appeared on the market, Samsung's sales figures in this segment increased nearly fourfold in less than three months. This dealt a significant blow to the position of TCL, which had previously achieved a notable lead.

Court demands and next steps

Between 2023 and 2025, TCL had managed to surpass Samsung in the US market due to its pricing strategy. However, the competitor's new marketing tactic fundamentally changed the situation, and the Chinese manufacturer began losing its share.

Currently, TCL is demanding through the court that Samsung Electronics be strictly prohibited from advertising and selling certain disputed models under the Mini LED name within the US. The plaintiff is also seeking monetary compensation for damages incurred.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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