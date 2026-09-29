Barcelona Vice President claims Camp Nou is worthy of World Cup final

The race to host the decisive final match of the 2030 FIFA World Cup is intensifying. As reported by Goal.com, Antonio Escudero, Barcelona's Vice President for Social Affairs, has identified the modernized Spotify Camp Nou as a primary contender for the tournament's final, emphasizing that the probability is very high. This is reported by Goal.com.

Spain and Morocco are recognized as the main host nations for this World Cup. While the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid was initially seen as Spain's primary option, the massive Grand Stade Hassan II project in Morocco has intensified the competition. Meanwhile, the Catalan club's leadership believes their arena, with its increased capacity and improved VIP facilities under the Espai Barça project, is the most suitable for this status.

Stadium and infrastructure potential

In an interview with the "Aquí Girona" program on Cadena SER, Antonio Escudero stated that the club rates its chances highly. According to him, the Catalans are not just participants in the process but the most suitable and logical choice for FIFA. The massive investments made by the club deserve international recognition.

According to Mundo Deportivo, when speaking about the possibility of Spotify Camp Nou hosting the final, Escudero firmly stated: "We really want it. I think it is very possible. World sports officials are also supporting this. We have made a great effort and have a magnificent stadium."

The club official added that the chances of success in the stadium selection process are high. This view is also supported by the Barcelona City Council and the Government of Catalonia. Officials are working actively to remain at the center of the 2030 project.

Financial guarantees for fans

Alongside World Cup matters, Escudero touched upon the club's internal affairs. Specifically, he clarified concerns that the massive costs associated with renovating the Spotify Camp Nou might lead to an increase in season ticket prices.

The Vice President firmly denied these rumors, reassuring Blaugrana fans. He emphasized that no one has discussed raising ticket prices and that it is not on the agenda.