Woman explains her baby's dark skin tone by her husband drinking too much coffee

An unusual situation has reportedly occurred in South Florida after a 22-year-old woman gave birth to a baby boy with a dark skin tone. The infant's skin color left her husband astonished.

According to reports, the man asked his wife why their child's skin color was like that. The woman claimed that the reason was her husband consuming large amounts of coffee during her pregnancy. At first, the man believed his wife's explanation and felt guilty for doubting her.

It is noted that the couple has been married for eight months. Despite this, they continue to live together, and the man is reportedly showing love and care for his newborn child.

This incident has sparked various reactions on social media. At the same time, some details mentioned in the story have not been confirmed through independent reliable sources.