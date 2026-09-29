Student digging a trench in Belgium stumbles upon a €9 million gold treasure

·42·World
Student digging a trench in Belgium stumbles upon a €9 million gold treasure

In Belgium, an 18-year-old student performing ordinary construction work unexpectedly stumbled upon a gold treasure worth approximately 9 million euros. This was reported by the BBC.

The incident took place on the grounds of a former brewery in the city of Sint-Gillis-Dendermonde. A student named Kobe was digging a trench for a new sewage system during his summer job. During the work, he and his colleagues came across valuables hidden underground.

Initially, the workers thought the found items were ordinary coins. However, as they continued digging, they discovered a treasure consisting of gold coins, gold pieces, and numbered gold bars.

As it turned out, the treasure had been hidden in a bag inside a brick-sealed wall in the basement of a villa built in the late 19th century. This building belonged to Theophile Van Assche, the owner of the local brewery.

The total value of the find is estimated at around 9 million euros. Upon discovering the treasure, the workers immediately notified the relevant authorities. Currently, the gold has been moved to a secure location, and specialists are determining its origin and legal owner.

Authorities suspect that the treasure may have been intentionally concealed. Until the issue of ownership is resolved, legal proceedings regarding the find will continue.

KobeTheophile Van AsscheSint-Gillis-Denderlogold treasure
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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