Hotel administrator in Karshi fined for providing room to clients for 800 thousand soums

A 25-year-old administrator who worked at one of the hotels in Karshi was tried for creating conditions for clients to engage in sexual intercourse. He demanded 800 thousand soums in return.

According to the court verdict, around 22:00 on July 12, 2026, officers of the Kashkadarya Region Internal Affairs Directorate conducted an operational raid at a hotel located in the Shodlik neighborhood of Karshi.

During the operation, the hotel administrator offered to provide room 13 on the third floor of the hotel to a man and a woman for sexual intercourse. In return, he demanded 800 thousand soums and was caught red-handed while receiving the money.

It was also revealed that the administrator agreed to keep the clients' identities confidential and not register them in the official hotel registry.

According to the verdict of the Karshi City Court on Criminal Cases, the 25-year-old man was sentenced to a fine of 10 million 300 thousand soums.