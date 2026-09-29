Unusual book-reading "rave" event held in Japan (video)

An unusual event called JUCY BOOK RAVE, which differs from traditional night parties, was held in Japan. Instead of dancing, participants read books and listened to ambient and electronic music.

Organized on September 26 at the SPREAD club in Tokyo's Shimokitazawa district, the venue featured carpets spread across the floor. Guests spent time reading books they brought with them, relaxing in any position they preferred — sitting, lying down, or leaning against the wall.

Throughout the event, calm and electronic music tailored for reading played in the background. The organizers allowed participants to bring their own books, while also providing the opportunity to purchase recommended works and read the same books as other guests.

Through the JUCY BOOK RAVE, the event organizers aimed to create a new space and environment for reading. Therefore, rather than a standard book club meeting, it was described as an experimental event focused on testing the experience of reading in a club atmosphere.