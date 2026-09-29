Did Iran agree to a crucial condition? Media outlets spread reports

·45·World
Did Iran agree to a crucial condition? Media outlets spread reports

Reports have emerged that Iran has agreed to suspend its uranium enrichment process in exchange for the easing of sanctions. This was reported by the Al Hadath TV channel, citing its sources. However, Iran's Press TV later denied this information, citing a source within the country's government.

According to reports, mediators involved in organizing indirect negotiations between the U.S. and Iran have demanded certain concessions from Tehran regarding its nuclear program. They attempted to help the parties reach an agreement.

At the same time, the Press TV source stated that Iran is not currently holding negotiations regarding its nuclear program. They emphasized that Tehran's position on this issue remains unchanged and the report spread by Al Hadath is untrue. The denial from the official Iranian source also indicates that the report has not yet been confirmed.

For context, prior to the circulation of these reports, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that negotiations are the only way out of the current deadlock in relations with the U.S. It was also reported that in recent days, U.S. and Iranian representatives held separate communications through intermediaries.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that new negotiations with Iran could take place. According to him, Tehran is interested in an agreement, but the conditions proposed by the Iranian side do not satisfy Washington. Trump had previously rejected Iran's proposal aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz and resuming peace talks, but later stated that new negotiations could still be held.

To recall, The Wall Street Journal earlier reported, citing U.S. officials, that Trump had rejected Iran's peace proposal, which envisioned reopening the Strait of Hormuz and halting hostilities in the region within seven days. According to the Iranian proposal, the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened within seven days and nuclear negotiations would resume on the condition that the U.S. eases sanctions, lifts the naval blockade, and implements a ceasefire.

So far, the information regarding Iran's agreement to suspend uranium enrichment has not been officially confirmed. On the contrary, an Iranian source has openly denied the report.

IranTrumpNuclear discussionsStrait of Hormuz
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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