Roy Keane: Manchester City's trophies should be thrown in the trash

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Roy Keane: Manchester City's trophies should be thrown in the trash

In an interview with ITV following the England national team's match against the Czech Republic, Manchester United legendary former midfielder Roy Keane expressed his harsh opinions regarding the controversies surrounding the City club. As reported by Goal.com, the renowned former footballer heavily criticized the rival club's recent achievements, claiming they were not earned fairly. This is reported by Goal.com report states.

In his remarks, Keane noted that Manchester City players won on the pitch, but did so through deception. In his opinion, the trophies and medals won have lost their value and should simply be thrown away.

The fate of the trophies and medals

The former midfielder stated that the club's management persisted in their actions despite knowing full well that this situation would cause pain to many people. If he had been a player during that period, he would have thrown his medals into the trash bin without hesitation.

Keane emphasized that such actions contradict the principles of clean sport and drew special attention to how the competitive environment has been distorted. He reiterated that integrity must come first in the world of football.

A difficult situation for the club and players

During the conversation, Roy Keane also touched upon the difficulties faced by those working under such conditions. According to him, the situation is very difficult for the players, the coaching staff, and the entire club.

He also added that the club owners' indifferent attitude toward the violations damages the team's reputation. He acknowledged that maintaining excellence in such an environment is not easy.

Roy KeaneManchester CityManchester UnitedEnglish FootballGoal com
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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