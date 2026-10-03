Apple is making a dangerous move: AI agents will be banned from reading files

US-based Apple corporation has announced important changes to the Mac operating system aimed at strengthening data security on its computers. The new mechanism is designed to warn users when third-party artificial intelligence (AI) agents request access to all personal files and correspondence on the device.

Recently, as AI agents have gained the ability to act independently, threats to user privacy and digital security have been increasing sharply.

What is the risk of bypassing protection?

Currently, Apple provides a number of systems for application developers that protect personal data. However, some applications use special features in macOS to function fully:

Risk of opening all files: This feature bypasses the main security barriers in the system, allowing developers and AI agents to view all data on the laptop.

Risk of full control: In this case, emails, messenger chats, documents on the disk, and browser history may fall into the hands of artificial intelligence.