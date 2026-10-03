Apple is making a dangerous move: AI agents will be banned from reading files

·21·Technology
Apple is making a dangerous move: AI agents will be banned from reading files

US-based Apple corporation has announced important changes to the Mac operating system aimed at strengthening data security on its computers. The new mechanism is designed to warn users when third-party artificial intelligence (AI) agents request access to all personal files and correspondence on the device.

Recently, as AI agents have gained the ability to act independently, threats to user privacy and digital security have been increasing sharply.

What is the risk of bypassing protection?

Currently, Apple provides a number of systems for application developers that protect personal data. However, some applications use special features in macOS to function fully:

  • Risk of opening all files: This feature bypasses the main security barriers in the system, allowing developers and AI agents to view all data on the laptop.

  • Risk of full control: In this case, emails, messenger chats, documents on the disk, and browser history may fall into the hands of artificial intelligence.

"At a time when artificial intelligence agents are becoming increasingly skilled and independent, the risks associated with such broad access rights are increasing significantly. Users must clearly understand the potential consequences before granting such permission," Apple said in an official statement.

Trump, Musk, and Silicon Valley: Measures to retain control

In recent months, the possibility of independent AI models getting out of control has become one of the most hotly debated topics worldwide:

  • Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei suggested slowing down modeling to avoid losing control, a call supported by xAI founder Elon Musk.

  • In late September, an important agreement was signed at the White House during a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

  • Donald Trump and the heads of Google, Anthropic, OpenAI, xAI, and Meta officially committed to strengthening internal security and control measures over AI models.

The restrictions being introduced by Apple to the Mac system will be the next practical step in these global security initiatives.

Apple CorporationmacOSArtificial Intelligence AgentsTrump
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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