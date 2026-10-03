«I read the script and cried»: Vin Diesel on the final «Fast & Furious» and the new series
One of the most famous and highest-grossing film series in the history of cinema — «Fast & Furious» — is now stepping into the world of streaming. The influential American platform Peacock has officially announced the launch of a special series based on the franchise universe.
According to Deadline, a reliable source in the film industry, the new multi-episode project will reveal new facets and broader stories of the franchise's main characters.
Vin Diesel as executive producer: Who has the project been entrusted to?
The symbol and main star of the franchise, Vin Diesel, will participate as an executive producer in the new series:
Creative team: The responsibility of creating the series has been entrusted to experienced professionals known for popular television projects, such as Mike Daniels («Sons of Anarchy») and Wolf Coleman («Shades of Blue»).
Vin Diesel's comment:
«Fans have always wanted more «Fast & Furious», more about the new adventures and hidden histories of their favorite characters. We’ve been waiting for the right and most opportune moment to enter the television and series space all this time», — the star actor explained.
«Fast & Furious Eternity» and when the series will be released
Another important piece of news for fans relates to the franchise's culminating conclusion:
Final film: Filming for the final part of the film saga, «Fast & Furious Eternity», will officially begin in December 2026.
Emotional script: 59-year-old Vin Diesel confessed that he could not hold back his tears while reading the final draft of the script for the final film.
Release date: The premiere of the new series is scheduled for 2028 and will most likely be presented to audiences around the same time as the premiere of the final film on the big screen.
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