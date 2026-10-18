Passenger kneels and prays at airport after Moscow skies close and flights are delayed

A touching video capturing the tense situation at airports following an emergency security threat in the skies over Moscow and the mass suspension of flights is widely spreading on social media.

One of the passengers, who had been stranded for hours at Sheremetyevo International Airport and fell into despair without knowing when his flight would depart, knelt in front of the information board and prayed to the Almighty for deliverance.

Kneeling passenger: Tearful moments at Sheremetyevo

In the footage that caught attention on the internet, a man is seen approaching a huge electronic screen displaying the flight schedule, kneeling, and raising his hands in a plea for his flight to take place sooner:

Long-term uncertainty: Cancellations lasting all night and the indefinite postponement of flights frayed passengers' nerves;

Last resort — prayer: Having received no clear information, the passenger felt that only a miracle could ensure the plane's departure and began praying openly in full view of the entire hall;

Witnesses' reaction: Other passengers in the airport lounge watched the situation with astonishment and sympathy.

What happened at Moscow airports?

This incident occurred against the backdrop of mass restrictions introduced in the capital's airspace at night:

Complete closure of the skies: On the night of October 16 to October 17, due to a severe drone attack threat over Moscow, strict air traffic restrictions were imposed at all capital airports (Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, Domodedovo); Over 370 flights delayed: Due to the restrictions, more than 370 domestic and international flights were suspended, canceled, or diverted to alternative cities; Terminal congestion: Thousands of people were stranded inside airplanes and waiting halls for hours, forced to anxiously await the resumption of flights.



Although the restrictions were gradually lifted by morning, the image of the passenger kneeling and praying for deliverance at Sheremetyevo became a symbolic scene showing how heavily the flight collapse weighed on people's mental state.