In China, passenger forces flight attendant to kneel and apologize in front of everyone

A conflict aboard an airplane in China has sparked widespread discussion on social media. During a China Eastern Airlines flight from Hefei to Dalian, a flight attendant accidentally brushed against a passenger's elbow with the service cart.

Following this, the passenger demanded an apology from the woman. During the incident, he forced the flight attendant to kneel and apologize right in the cabin, in full view of other passengers.

The airline defended its employee, describing the passenger's behavior as a violation of onboard order and an affront to the employee's personal dignity.

The airline has contacted law enforcement agencies regarding the incident. The passenger who caused the conflict has been placed on the airline's blacklist.