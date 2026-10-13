In Germany, a robot is suspected of sexual harassment against a 16-year-old girl

·68·World
In Germany, a robot is suspected of sexual harassment against a 16-year-old girl

In the German city of Cologne, an incident involving alleged sexual harassment against a 16-year-old girl has triggered a police investigation. According to the Bild publication, a robot approximately 1.2 meters tall was involved in the incident.

According to reports, the event took place on the night of October 11 near a restaurant in the city center. At that time, the girl was with two female friends. The robot approached her, touched her backside, and performed sexually suggestive actions.

Preliminary data indicates that the robot's 16-year-old owner and his 19-year-old acquaintance filmed the incident. They may have commented on the robot's actions and broadcasted the event live on social media.

After the police were called to the scene, law enforcement officers identified the individuals involved in the incident. The robot was found hidden in the trunk of a car.

Police confiscated the robot and two mobile phones belonging to the suspects. Currently, all details of the incident are being examined, including how the device was controlled and whether its actions were deliberately directed.

An investigation has been launched into the case on suspicion of sexual harassment. The conclusions of the investigation and who is responsible for the robot's actions are not yet known.

Colognerobotsexual harassmentCologne police
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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